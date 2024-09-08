The 2 Biggest Mistakes You Need To Avoid With Homemade Tamales

Nothing hits the spot quite like an authentic Mexican tamale recipe, and few people know tamales better than the renowned recipe developer and author of "Mi Cocina," Rick Martínez. That's exactly why we sought him out for tamale-making advice and asked about some of the biggest mistakes people make with tamales. Martínez tells Mashed, "I think probably overcooking or undercooking [them], or you run out of water."

Like a dumpling of sorts, tamales are tasty little pockets of dough wrapped around a filling, typically made with a combination of meats, beans, vegetables, or cheeses. Unlike other dumplings, however, tamales are made with masa (a type of dough made from ground corn) and wrapped in a banana leaf or corn husk. Once wrapped, tamales must be steamed, and that's where some folks start running into problems.

Since it can take up to an hour and a half to steam homemade tamales, you run the risk of running out of water during the steaming process, which could leave your tamales with a burnt taste. Adding enough water to reach — but not cover — the steamer basket is a good rule of thumb. To ensure that your tamales are properly cooked, Martínez tells us you need to actually get eyes on them. "I literally just set my timer for, like, three minutes and then open it up, and [if] nothing sticks to the husk and it's completely clean, then it's done," he says.