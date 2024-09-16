The Simple Mistake You're Making That's Ruining Your Soft-Boiled Eggs

Disclaimer: To ensure food safety, eggs should always be cooked to 160 degrees Fahrenheit.

Did you know that there are allegedly 100 different ways to cook an egg? Yes, 100, all of which are said to be uniquely represented by the folds on a traditional chef's hat. That number is a bit intimidating, so if you're new to egg cookery, you may want to start by mastering one of the simpler techniques, such as the soft-boiled egg.

When prepared properly, the egg whites of a soft-boiled egg will be fully set, but the yolk will remain soft, with its consistency ranging from runny to jammy. However, according to Nelson Serrano-Bahri, chef and director of innovation at the American Egg Board, all of that great texture can be lost if you don't watch the clock while prepping soft-boiled eggs. "Overcooking your eggs and not timing your cooking process properly is one of the biggest mistakes you can make when soft-boiling an egg," he said in an exclusive interview with Mashed.

The process of making soft-boiled eggs is fairly simple, but it requires finesse — exceeding the proper cooking time by even one minute can result in overcooked eggs, so using a timer is your best bet to ensure perfection. Serrano-Bahri explained, "Start by placing the eggs in cold water, then bring them to a rolling boil and immediately reduce the heat to a gentle simmer and start the timer." As for how long you should set the timer, that depends on your personal yolk preference.