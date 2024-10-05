The Costco Bakery Hack Shoppers Want On The Food Court Menu

There are many delicious meal hacks you can try at the Costco food court such as combining a chocolate chip cookie and a hot fudge sundae to make the ultimate cookie sundae. However, for Reddit user u/fattymicfatfatt's bakery hack, you'll probably have to get a job at the grocery chain. The Redditor and Costco bakery worker described the "little reward" they put together during one of their shifts. "The raspberry rolls with the cream cheese filling for cakes. Only possible working there," they wrote. If you think that sounds good, you're not alone.

In response to the post, several people applauded the Redditor's sugary creation, while others encouraged them to send their idea up the chain of command. "Email corporate. These need to be sold in stores!!!!!!" u/J03m0mma stated. "New food court snack," another said.

That's not the only treat we're missing out on. Further down the thread, another apparent Costco bakery employee shared that they liked to make a special treat by sandwiching cream cheese frosting from the mini carrot cakes that turned heads in 2021 between two mini chocolate chip cookies. In response, u/fattymicfatfatt shared another of their creations: a croissant topped with filling from Costco's peanut butter pie and strawberries. Perhaps if we ask nicely, we can get all three of these mouthwatering treats added to the Costco food court menu.