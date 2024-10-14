Some Of Costco's Best Sales Aren't Available In The Store

One of the reasons people might purchase a Costco membership is to take advantage of the savings associated with buying items in bulk. However, common Costco shopping mistakes like not reading price tags carefully or falling victim to the confusing store layout can lead to customers spending more money than intended. One way to get around this is for members to compare in-store prices to those online, as there are sometimes impressive offers that you can't find while traversing the aisles of your local Costco.

The Costco website features members-only savings, some of which only apply when purchasing items online. Many of the online deals involve big-ticket purchases, such as memory foam mattresses, kitchen appliances, and even DIY storage sheds. Costco also provides its members with coupon books, which can be used for in-store and online items. These could prove especially useful when it comes to the costlier purchases that often appear among the store's online exclusives.