Some Of Costco's Best Sales Aren't Available In The Store
One of the reasons people might purchase a Costco membership is to take advantage of the savings associated with buying items in bulk. However, common Costco shopping mistakes like not reading price tags carefully or falling victim to the confusing store layout can lead to customers spending more money than intended. One way to get around this is for members to compare in-store prices to those online, as there are sometimes impressive offers that you can't find while traversing the aisles of your local Costco.
The Costco website features members-only savings, some of which only apply when purchasing items online. Many of the online deals involve big-ticket purchases, such as memory foam mattresses, kitchen appliances, and even DIY storage sheds. Costco also provides its members with coupon books, which can be used for in-store and online items. These could prove especially useful when it comes to the costlier purchases that often appear among the store's online exclusives.
Why Costco prices differ in-store vs. online
Costco is upfront about price differences for shoppers in-store compared to those who shop online. As stated on the website, "Products sold online may have different pricing than the same products sold at your local Costco warehouse." In many cases, that means you'll pay more for Costco items purchased online, as these goods have shipping and handling fees. Of course, online exclusive sale items are the exception. In fact, those offerings can help stop you from buying things impulsively.
Costco is known for changing the layout of its stores frequently to increase the amount of time devoted to shopping. (It's estimated that the average Costco shopper spends $1.75 every minute they're in the store.) Additionally, the chain often stocks its grocery staples in the back, which leads customers through a maze of other products. Shopping online allows customers to stick with their carefully created grocery budget, while also providing access to some great savings that might not otherwise be available.