The Amount Of Money You Spend Per Minute Shopping At Costco

Costco maintains its surprisingly low prices by charging membership fees, streamlining its inventory, and treating its workers relatively well (which helps reduce turnover rates). It also utilizes methods for increasing profits whenever it can, particularly through its efforts to keep customers in the store for as long as possible. A recent Instagram video from Morning Brew, a media brand that covers a variety of business topics, indicates that the average shopper spends about 37 minutes in the store. As explained in the clip by Morning Brew contributor and financial expert Phil Andrews (aka Maxinomics), consumers spend $1.75 a minute, which means a 37-minute excursion will total $64.75.

Costco's strategy appears to be successful, as the chain's revenue totaled $242.29 billion in 2023. As the Morning Brew video illustrates, Costco's focus on boosting "dwell time" in its locations is helping it surge ahead of competitors like Target and Walmart, with average customers spending less time in those establishments.

The warehouse chain increases dwell time in a number of ways, including situating sought-after products and displays like sampling kiosks further inside the store. Similarly, Costco sends shoppers on a treasure hunt by moving items around, which also raises dwell time — and, presumably, profits.