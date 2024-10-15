We Might Have Discovered The Secret Formula For Wendy's Krabby Patty Sauce
To ring in 25 years of cult favorite "SpongeBob SquarePants," which debuted on Nickelodeon in 1999, fast food giant Wendy's released the Krabby Patty Kollab featuring a Krabby Patty Burger and Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty on October 8. The burger comes with a Krabby Kollab sauce, and the chain apparently meant to keep the recipe under wraps the same way Mr. Krabs closely guards his own Krabby Patty recipe. Wendy's website only specifies that it contains egg (which is an allergen). However, the sauce may not be so secret anymore after an alleged employee exposed what's in it. Reddit user DongWigglin posted a picture of the box that the sauce appears to come in, with the ingredients listed on the outside.
Many of the ingredients seem typical for any dressing or dipping sauce, including soybean oil, distilled vinegar, sugar, tomato paste, egg yolks, high fructose corn syrup, and mustard seed. Perhaps the biggest standout is Rochester sauce concentrate. If you've ever had a Rochester garbage plate, you'll know the sauce is like a meat chili but thinner. The flavor is often compared to that of Worcestershire sauce.
What's so special about Wendy's Krabby Patty secret sauce?
Many commenters think the Krabby Patty buger's secret sauce is a version of Thousand Island dressing. Comparing it to two popular Thousand Islands by Ken's Steakhouse and Kraft, it does seem to have many of the same ingredients. However, there are some noticeable differences — unlike the Krabby sauce, the Thousand Islands don't contain Rochester or Worcestershire sauces. Also, Thousand Island typically includes pickles, which are not in the Krabby counterpart.
Other Reddit users liken it to Raising Cane's signature condiment (although a tad sweeter). While the secret behind Cane's sauce is guarded, the chain's online nutrition info notes the use of eggs, soy, and fish (specifically anchovies, which also give Worcestershire sauce its umami kick). Cane's copycat recipes include Worcestershire sauce, which compares to Krabby's Rochester flavor. However, the latter doesn't contain anchovies.
If you thought Wendy's take on the Krabby Patty would taste like a sandwich served under the sea, you might want to adjust your expectations. Some people enjoy it nonetheless. However, others are underwhelmed by its mostly run-of-the-mill qualities. Our Krabby Patty review concluded it was pretty much a Dave's Single with a punchy sauce — nothing to write home about. But whether you think Wendy's pulled off this mashup or not, it's not the only way to get in on the show-themed fun. SpongeBob's popularity has inspired other collabs like these Krabby Patty Gummy Candies.