We Might Have Discovered The Secret Formula For Wendy's Krabby Patty Sauce

Many commenters think the Krabby Patty buger's secret sauce is a version of Thousand Island dressing. Comparing it to two popular Thousand Islands by Ken's Steakhouse and Kraft, it does seem to have many of the same ingredients. However, there are some noticeable differences — unlike the Krabby sauce, the Thousand Islands don't contain Rochester or Worcestershire sauces. Also, Thousand Island typically includes pickles, which are not in the Krabby counterpart.

Other Reddit users liken it to Raising Cane's signature condiment (although a tad sweeter). While the secret behind Cane's sauce is guarded, the chain's online nutrition info notes the use of eggs, soy, and fish (specifically anchovies, which also give Worcestershire sauce its umami kick). Cane's copycat recipes include Worcestershire sauce, which compares to Krabby's Rochester flavor. However, the latter doesn't contain anchovies.

If you thought Wendy's take on the Krabby Patty would taste like a sandwich served under the sea, you might want to adjust your expectations. Some people enjoy it nonetheless. However, others are underwhelmed by its mostly run-of-the-mill qualities. Our Krabby Patty review concluded it was pretty much a Dave's Single with a punchy sauce — nothing to write home about. But whether you think Wendy's pulled off this mashup or not, it's not the only way to get in on the show-themed fun. SpongeBob's popularity has inspired other collabs like these Krabby Patty Gummy Candies.