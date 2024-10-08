Wendy's Krabby Patty And Pineapple Under The Sea Frosty Review: Cartoon Food Is Better In Your Imagination

If there were a hall-of-fame for most desired fictional foods from movies and TV, the Krabby Patty would be a first ballot entry, so when Wendy's announced it was finally making it real everyone knew expectations were sky-high. A burger originating from one of the most popular children's shows of all time, "SpongeBob Squarepants," the seemingly normal burger sold by the Krusty Krab burger shop is teased as having a secret ingredient that makes it the famous food in Bikini Bottom, and a constant target of underwater corporate espionage by the owner of a rival shop, Plankton. In fact it's so iconic that 30% of people surveyed about fictional food said they would choose the Krabby Patty if they could make one made-up food real.

Partnering with Nickelodeon and Paramount, Wendy's announced the "Krabby Patty Kollab," for the celebration of SpongeBob Squarepants 25th anniversary. Besides the Krabby Patty, the meal will also include a new Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty themed on SpongeBob's famous home.

What makes the Krabby Patty Kollab so interesting though is figuring out how Wendy's is going to pull off making such a seemingly normal burger special. The Krabby Patty on the show is depicted as having standard burger toppings, lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, cheese, ketchup, mustard, and onions, but with the never mentioned special ingredient. Well, luckily Mashed was invited to get an early sample of the Krabby Patty at a special immersive, drive-thru experience, and I was able to taste how Wendy's pulled it off.