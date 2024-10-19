How To Elevate Store-Bought Fry Sauce, According To An Expert
When eating french fries, there's more to life than just ketchup. Just consider that mayonnaise was the very first french fry dip, as controversial as that may sound today. There's also fry sauce, a condiment consisting of equal parts mayonnaise and ketchup that originated in Utah. Fry sauce can be found at some fast food joints, but bottled versions also frequently pop up on grocery store shelves.
If you find that your store-bought sauce isn't jazzing up your fries as much as you'd like, we're here to help. Mashed contacted chef Michael Vignola, who serves as corporate executive chef for Catch Hospitality Group establishments Catch Steak, Catch, and The Corner Store, for some exclusive answers on how to boost the flavor of bottled fry sauce. According to the chef, the key is to incorporate "relish with a pinch of cinnamon" into the sauce. Relish typically consists of finely diced cucumbers (although other vegetables can be used as well), vinegar, sugar, and various spices. This addition makes sense when you consider that some fry sauce recipes also feature pickle juice.
An unlikely combination that adds complexity to fry sauce
Michael Vignola's relish and cinnamon combo may seem like a left field way to boost the flavor of fry sauce, but it makes sense when you consider how the ingredients work together. The sweetness of ketchup (which is totally the same thing as catsup, by the way) and the richness of mayo can be a bit cloying, so relish and cinnamon add the perfect amount of complexity.
The brightness and acidity of relish can cut through the richness in fry sauce. Relish also adds some texture to the sauce for a satisfying crunch. As for cinnamon, this spice incorporates mild warmth along with just a touch of sweetness. The spice is actually great for savory preparations, which is why cinnamon works well in burger seasonings alongside pepper and coriander. The trick is to not add too much cinnamon into the mix. As Vignola recommends, just a pinch will do. If you want to get precise, a pinch can equal ¼ to ⅛ teaspoon. Your best bet is to taste the sauce as you add the cinnamon, which can help you avoid going overboard.