How To Elevate Store-Bought Fry Sauce, According To An Expert

When eating french fries, there's more to life than just ketchup. Just consider that mayonnaise was the very first french fry dip, as controversial as that may sound today. There's also fry sauce, a condiment consisting of equal parts mayonnaise and ketchup that originated in Utah. Fry sauce can be found at some fast food joints, but bottled versions also frequently pop up on grocery store shelves.

If you find that your store-bought sauce isn't jazzing up your fries as much as you'd like, we're here to help. Mashed contacted chef Michael Vignola, who serves as corporate executive chef for Catch Hospitality Group establishments Catch Steak, Catch, and The Corner Store, for some exclusive answers on how to boost the flavor of bottled fry sauce. According to the chef, the key is to incorporate "relish with a pinch of cinnamon" into the sauce. Relish typically consists of finely diced cucumbers (although other vegetables can be used as well), vinegar, sugar, and various spices. This addition makes sense when you consider that some fry sauce recipes also feature pickle juice.