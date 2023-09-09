Give Burgers A Boost With A Hint Of Cinnamon

When you think of cinnamon your mind probably goes to something sweet, like a Cinnabon cinnamon roll. While the spice may be best known for its sweet applications, cinnamon is a sleeper hit for savory foods: When it comes to your burgers, cinnamon is the unlikely spice you need to add to amp up the flavor. Cinnamon is considered a warm spice, and though cinnamon is often thought of as sweet, it also has a spicy note. The slight hint of heat comes from a small amount of capsaicin, which is also found in chili peppers. The combination of warmth, sweetness, and spiciness results in an added complexity of flavor in any dish cinnamon is added to, whether savory or sweet.

When it comes to making the perfect burger, seasonings are key. Adding cinnamon along with other spices gives the meat a subtle kick that sets it apart from burgers seasoned simply with salt and pepper. You can add the spices to the ground beef before you form the patties, and you can play around with a variety of combinations. Cinnamon, allspice, and smoked paprika will give your burger a smoky jerk-style flavor. Add cinnamon and chipotle pepper to amplify the heat. You can also add cinnamon in the form of barbecue sauce, whether you make your own or find a brand that already includes it. You can add the sauce to your burger as a topping, or mix it right into the ground beef for extra moisture and flavor.