Crystal Pepsi Is Coming Back. Here's How To Get Your Hands On It

Pepsi and Coca-Cola have been rivals for decades and in the race for dominance within the world of soda, only one can reign supreme. In the interest of coming out on top, outside of shade throwing and trolling one another on social media, a great way to ensure massive success is to introduce (or re-introduce) a game-changing product. Stellar advertisement and marketing tactics are also necessary.

From Superbowl commercials to having Michael Jackson promote their products, Pepsi knows how to get noticed. Crystal Pepsi was no exception, garnering attention in the 90s, and Pepsi hopes to do it again, but even better.

Now, synonymous with all things 90s, Pepsi is bringing the drink back, and in a big way. With a newly spun advertising plan and massive social media campaign, get ready, because Pepsi is taking us back in time. It has been three decades since Crystal Pepsi first arrived on store shelves and Pepsi is celebrating the 30-year-anniversary in a massive way.