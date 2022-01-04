What Starbucks' New COVID Mandates Mean For Employees

In the face of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus sweeping across the country, companies are faced with the prospect of implementing new or intensified COVID-19 precautions for the safety of their staff and customers. One of the companies making changes is the world's largest coffee chain: Starbucks. According to Reuters, last week the Seattle-based chain announced its intention to require all of its workers — or "partners," as the company calls its employees — to be fully vaccinated with an approved COVID-19 vaccine or to receive weekly COVID testing.

The corporation's new vaccine mandate was announced by Starbucks' COO, John Culver via a letter, which was sent to all of the coffee juggernaut's U.S. employees on December 27. In the letter, Culver informed employees that they had until January 10 to disclose their vaccination status to the company, in compliance with the updated requirements.

"I recognize that partners have a wide spectrum of views on vaccinations, much like the rest of the country," the COO wrote to the coffee chain's workforce (via ABC News). "My responsibility, and that of every leader, is to do whatever we can to help keep you safe and create the safest work environment possible."