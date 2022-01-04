Why Fans Are Disappointed With Chick-Fil-A's Breakfast Items

Chick-fil-A has some of the most loyal fans in the biz. According to The Food Institute, the chain has secured the top score among fast food restaurants in the American Customer Satisfaction Index for seven years in a row. However, while their satisfying chicken sandwiches and waffle fries might keep customers coming back again and again, it seems that not everything on the menu is quite so popular. In fact, some Chick-fil-A customers that love the company's popular lunch and dinner items feel that the chain is slacking in one important area: their breakfast menu options.

From 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Chick-fil-A offers breakfast goodies like hash browns, chicken biscuits, and bacon or sausage egg and cheese muffins (via the official website). But, some feel the quality of their breakfast menu has dropped in recent times. One frustrated customer vented their disappointment on Reddit, posting, "I've found myself burned out on the breakfast since they got rid of the bagel and I'm very shocked they haven't replaced it with something else." When they asked if anyone else found the breakfast options "underwhelming," they got quite a few responses in agreement.