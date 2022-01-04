TikTok Is Arguing About This McDonald's Employee Code Giveaway

Recent events that seem too good to be true in the McDonald's world include Mariah Carey showing up to the restaurant in a ballgown, customers earning free food just for driving safely, and the chain giving out free Big Macs thanks to activity on Twitter. While all the aforementioned happenings turned out to be true, a new series of TikTok videos seems to cross the line into fairytale land. In the videos by @nnennaaaaa6, a McDonald's employee, the user reveals that she has been using her personal drive-thru code on customers' orders to earn free points on food. "The people that get it get it duh," the user captioned the first TikTok, which as of this writing has 1.3 million views.

After doing this for two days, @nnennaaaaa6 racked up nearly 30,000 points, a second video shows. However, plenty of comments warn the TikToker that her actions are very likely to result in her termination. So, for McDonald's employees, is using their employee code on customers' orders to gain rewards really worth it?