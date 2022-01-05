How To Keep Pasta From Sticking, According To A Chef

Cooking pasta is a pretty simple process, but there can be hiccups if a few details are missed. Like when noodles stick to the pot, which is disappointing because you get less pasta and it's also tough to clean — you usually have to get in there and scrape it with a spatula or even your nails to free the straggler pieces. There's also the risk of the pasta sticking to itself. When you're excited to devour a comforting bowl of the Italian dish, there are few things more disappointing than realizing it has formed a giant clump.

Not only that, but the pasta chunk can cause the sauce to splatter out of the pan and on top of that mess, so combining it with the sauce is no easy task, either. It's especially disappointing when you cook spaghetti or other thin noodles because the tangled ball of pasta can be tough to get apart and there's often breakage.

To prevent pasta from sticking to the pot or forming a noodle clump, a few Food Network chefs like Rachael Ray and Ina Garten say to add olive oil to the pasta water in recipes on their respective websites. This may work for them, but many like Lorenzo Boni, executive chef at Barilla, disagree with this method — as he said, "Oily pasta will have [a] harder time to clinch on the sauce, and most of the oil will be drained any way." Instead, he provided a few alternatives in an exclusive interview with Mashed.