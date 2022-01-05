Andrew Zimmern Marked Magnolia Network's Launch In A Delicious Way

The much-awaited launch of Magnolia Network is finally here. At 9:00 p.m. EST, when "Fixer Upper: Welcome Home" airs, the station formerly known as the DIY Network will officially be rebranded as Magnolia Network (via People). That's right — after suffering some pandemic-related setbacks, the brainchild of Chip and Joanna Gaines will finally be up and running. Their vision for the network centers around stories that speak to the "living proof that our world is full of beauty, hope, courage and curiosity."

One of the network's flagship offerings is Andrew Zimmern's "Family Dinner," a show that, per Southern Living, features the well-traveled chef literally grabbing a seat at the table of families all across the country and partaking of the cuisine, culture, and connection of everyday people in America. The show responds to the idea that what people really missed during the pandemic shut-down of 2020 time was the ability to just be together.

Zimmern, who has apparently known the Gaines couple for a long time, describes them as genuine, consistent, and reliable, according to NBCBoston, and appreciated that they allowed him to make a show he deemed "important." Who better, then, to celebrate the launch of their network with?