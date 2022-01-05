Andrew Zimmern Marked Magnolia Network's Launch In A Delicious Way
The much-awaited launch of Magnolia Network is finally here. At 9:00 p.m. EST, when "Fixer Upper: Welcome Home" airs, the station formerly known as the DIY Network will officially be rebranded as Magnolia Network (via People). That's right — after suffering some pandemic-related setbacks, the brainchild of Chip and Joanna Gaines will finally be up and running. Their vision for the network centers around stories that speak to the "living proof that our world is full of beauty, hope, courage and curiosity."
One of the network's flagship offerings is Andrew Zimmern's "Family Dinner," a show that, per Southern Living, features the well-traveled chef literally grabbing a seat at the table of families all across the country and partaking of the cuisine, culture, and connection of everyday people in America. The show responds to the idea that what people really missed during the pandemic shut-down of 2020 time was the ability to just be together.
Zimmern, who has apparently known the Gaines couple for a long time, describes them as genuine, consistent, and reliable, according to NBCBoston, and appreciated that they allowed him to make a show he deemed "important." Who better, then, to celebrate the launch of their network with?
A delicious beginning
To commemorate the launch of Magnolia Network, Andrew Zimmern joined Chip and Joanna Gaines on "Good Morning America" this morning, cooking up some rigatoni carbonara (actually, Joanna and Andrew cooked, while Chip ate, which was pretty on-brand) at the Silos, the Waco, Texas landmark that now houses all things Magnolia.
Zimmern documented the momentous occasion on his Instagram account as he was preparing to go live with the couple. The four-time James Beard Award winner has traveled a long and winding road to get to this point in his career. Chip and Joanna have also had their fair share of obstacles launching their TV network, but as they shared in a statement to People, they still plan to stay true to their initial quest to tell "stories that bring us together, that inspire and encourage us all to try something new. Stories that are told in ways that feel authentic." Zimmern seems like a natural fit for this vision, and their collaboration on "Good Morning America" was a delicious way to mark what looks to be the beginning of a beautiful collaboration.