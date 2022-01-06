Andrew Zimmern's Hilarious Hot Dog Rule You Should Never Break
Andrew Zimmern is a man with a mission to expand our culinary horizons. While he's widely known for his TravelChannel show, "Bizarre Foods," he later shared with Thrillist that he was not a fan of its name. His hope for the show was to admiringly examine different cuisines, as it aimed to do in later seasons, rather than present them for shock value. In fact, the chef thoroughly enjoyed most of the new-to-him dishes he ate on the series. Nevertheless, Zimmern is certainly not lacking in food opinions, especially when it comes to the quality of ingredients. His recipe for Thai grilled beef salad calls for "the best aged beef you can get your hands [on]," for example, and his canteen dogs are meant to be made with the "bespoke dog of your choosing." (We're guessing Oscar Mayer franks aren't going to cut it.)
Zimmern's hot dog hot takes don't stop there: He also has some strong feelings about acceptable condiments on the classic dish. In a recent tweet, Zimmern posed and cheekily answered the question, "Is it ever okay to put ketchup on a hot dog? Yes! But you have to be 12 or under."
Zimmern's hot dog tweet sparked a mixed reaction
Zimmern's tweet was actually a retweet of one posted by Feltman's Hot Dogs quoting Zimmern's words, so, in effect, he re-retweeted himself, which is not confusing at all. His condiment opinion was favorably received by some, including, no doubt, Chicaogoans, who famously never put ketchup on hot dogs. Others, however, were 100% Team Ketchup, including one person who replied, "All Australians eat hot dogs this way."
There were also a number of Twitter users who took a more democratic approach to the art of hot dog garnishing. As one person put it, "Put on y'all's hot dog whatever y'all want to put on y'all's hot dog." Finally, one person showed their appreciation for Zimmern but refused let him yuck their yum: "Andrew I love you as a chef, a human being, and a fellow Minnesotan. But I am 33 years old and I love ketchup on hot dogs and I will NEVER apologize!!!!!"