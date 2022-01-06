The Real Reason Eric Ripert's Pho Recipe Is Getting Backlash

Ripert's recent Instagram post of him enjoying a bowl of "vegetarian Vietnamese pho" has more than 200 comments, some of which express confusion and anger about the ingredients he used in his dish. For one, the recipe calls for radishes and soy bean sprouts, which are not typically found in authentic pho, per Eater. "Definitely not Pho. Please don't ruin my country's dish like this. Those noodles are so yellow they look like they came from a packet of instant noodles... And just because a lime is in the picture doesn't mean it's Pho," @linhtrinh_nails commented on the post. Others took issue with the hour-long cook time, which deviates from the traditional practice of cooking pho for many hours to draw out deep flavors.

Others were disappointed by Ripert's failure to acknowledge the cultural significance of the dish. "People can eat soup however they want. Having said that, one cannot be so dismissive and blasé of criticisms after bastardizing a dish with a distinctive profile and associated with a strong national identity, culture, history and pride," commented @yenvavo. When Ripert shares French recipes, as Eater points out, he is often is very detailed about explaining why certain ingredients are important. In this case, however, he vaguely calls for "rice noodles" rather than the wider, flatter pho noodles that are key to the dish. "I bear the responsibility in presenting the food of my culture in a very thoughtful manner — and he does, too," Vietnamese cookbook author Andrea Nguyen told Eater.