Duff Goldman's Reaction To This Potato-Themed Event Is So Relatable

While many food events highlight an array of dishes and ingredients, others put the spotlight on a single item. According to Newsweek, there has been a garlic festival in Gilroy, California, for four decades running. The Ellsworth's Cheese Curd Festival in Wisconsin is a yearly celebration held in June, when guests can enjoy 6,000 pounds of the chewy, creamy delight. The Waikiki Spam Jam is one of the top annual food festivals in Hawaii touting the versatility of the ultra-savory canned meat.

It's clear that food events celebrating one ingredient are not uncommon, and the Potato Expo in Anaheim, California, is no exception. According to its official website, the Potato Expo is the "largest annual potato industry conference and trade show held in North America." The schedule for the event includes meetings and panels about the potato industry, as well as a few exciting happenings showcasing the versatile spuds, including a baked potato bar, beer garden, and food truck festival. Celebrity chef Simon Majumdar held a cooking demonstration at this year's Potato Expo, and when he tweeted a photo about it, Duff Goldman had a hilariously relatable reaction.