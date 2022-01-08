Oreo Cakesters Are Back And Loaded With '00s Nostalgia

As described in a press release (via PR Newswire), Oreo has teamed up with "the only place in the U.S. where it still feels like the mid-2000s: The Last Blockbuster in Bend, Oregon." These cookies not only take the cake but have fully taken over the Blockbuster store in a push to make the Cakesters comeback as sweet as can be, with a setup that involves a "co-branded marquee, OREO Cakesters-themed movie posters and free samples of OREO Cakesters – playfully delivered in retro VHS-inspired packaging." While not everyone could be lucky enough to attend the larger-than-life in-person event, fans of Cakesters can start to locate them at retailers as early as this week! Going to OREO.com/OREO-Cakesters will show you all the places you'll need to trek to in order to get your bite of nostalgia.

After Oreo announced on Instagram that is Cakesters would make a 2022 return, the excitement became palpable. Perhaps one person put it best when they wrote, "Omgggggggggg I was just coming on here to rant about needing this back on the market but I went to google first and saw that we're getting these back this year ... I spent yeaaarrsss checking for these ‼️" And if the call for this comeback is any indication, these babies will be scooped up by fans pretty quickly after they hit the shelves. May the biggest sweet tooth win the first taste!