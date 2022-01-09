This Is Gordon Ramsay's Favorite Way To Get Over A Hangover
Gordon Ramsay took a break from slinging insults at ambitious chefs during "Hell's Kitchen" to film "Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: Greek Vacation." The latest iteration of Ramsay's "Road Trip" series stars the chef along with two friends – Italian chef, restaurateur, and cookbook author Gino D'Acampo and French television host and maître d' Fred Sirieix – touring Greece and sampling the country's provisions. In addition to gorgeous views and delicious local cuisine, the trio got to take in some tasty libations (via Fox).
Of course, whether you're in Greece or America, pleasure-filled evenings fueled by alcohol can sometimes be followed by a morning that is measurably less enjoyable. According to the Mayo Clinic, there isn't a set number for how many drinks it takes to cause a hangover, and some hangovers, the kind which may have you saying "I'm never drinking again," can even last up to 24 hours. Fortunately for Ramsay, when it comes to dealing with the dreaded hangover, he has a strategy.
Ramsay prefers exercise to cure a hangover
During "Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: Greek Vacation," the hangover subject came up following Ramsay and his co-hosts' participation in some wine tasting in Attica, according to Insider. When Gino D'Acampo inquired what Ramsay's hangover battling-tactic entailed, Ramsay gave an answer that probably wasn't surprising for anyone who follows the fitness-forward chef. "A run," he said, "or a 10k on the rowing machine." Ramsay also mentioned in the episode that he has completed an impressive lineup of sporting events, including 15 marathons, five ultramarathons, and four Ironman competitions.
Anyone wanting to follow in Ramsay's footsteps to cure a hangover may be in for a bit of bad news. According to Men's Health, a sweat session at the gym won't exactly make your hangover symptoms vanish into thin air. The good news? According to Katarina Borer, Ph.D., professor at the University of Michigan's School of Kinesiology, the rush of neurochemicals and hormones caused by exercising can improve your mood, motivation, energy levels, and even pleasure. So exercising the day after an epic wine tasting may help you feel better, but you have to drag yourself out of bed to find out.