Instagram Loves Watching Rachael Ray's Husband Make This 'Wonderful Winter Cocktail'

Rachael Ray's husband John Cusimano may be a musician, but he has also proven himself to be quite the bartender over the years. He and Ray have even co-authored a cookbook titled "My Year in Meals and My Year in Cocktails" that was published in 2012 (via Amazon). So, it should come as no surprise that when Cusimano took to the Rachael Ray Show Instagram to share his winter cocktail, followers were quick to chime in with their approval.

Cusimano, who actually tried his hand at bartending in his early years, explained in a video that bartending is not as turnkey as it looks, noting that he thought his first "bartending gig" would be "easy." However, that wasn't the case. Ray's husband went on to share, "The first thing someone ordered was a Bloody Brain Shot." He had no idea what this drink was, so Cusimano committed a bartender no-no and invited the customer behind the bar. She used "Peach Schnapps, Irish Cream, and a drizzle of Grenadine" to create the drink. The musician revealed that in the end, the customer made off with the bottle of Schnapps — and unsurprisingly, Cusimano was fired.

Fortunately, this experience did not stymie the rock star's cocktail creativity, which brings us back to that winter cocktail you are going to want to mix for your next snowstorm or night in.