The Exciting Reason The Queen Is Holding A Baking Competition

This year marks the 70th year on the throne for Her Royal Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, per CNN, and to celebrate, Great Britain is throwing a Platinum Jubilee in June during which revelers will be treated to what Royal Central calls everything from "street parties to tea dances." Of course, a big part of all celebrations is food, and it has just been announced that a search has been launched to find the best pudding in the country (aka a dessert, according to British Food History) to serve at the Jubilee's lunches, including the guest of honor, Queen Elizabeth herself.

The contest, dubbed "The Platinum Pudding Competition," is being hosted by British department store Fortnum & Mason and the finalists will be evaluated by several notable judges including Dame Mary Berry of "Great British Bake-Off" fame and Mark Flanagan, the executive chef at Buckingham Palace. According to the "Today Show," all Brits over the age of eight-years-old are welcome to enter. The top five bakers' creations will compete in a live final where the winner will be chosen. The winning dessert will not only be served at Jubilee lunches, but the recipe will also be released to all pudding-lovers worldwide looking to feast like Queen Elizabeth.