Instagram Is Loving Padma Lakshmi's Mother-Daughter Soup Moment

Padma Lakshmi has always been careful about guarding her daughter, Krishna, from the public eye. The "Top Chef" and "Taste the Nation" host shares 11-year-old Krishna — whom she calls "Littlehands" on Instagram — with the girl's father, Adam Dell, and it was only beginning in 2020 that Lakshmi started posting pics that included Krishna's face on social media (via Wide Open Eats).

Lakshmi said the shift happened during the filming of "Taste the Nation," in which the star chef said she "asked others to share their life" with her, and — feeling disingenuous if she didn't do so as well — she decided to include Krishna in an episode. "So then it also seemed silly to go back to covering her face again," Lakshmi later noted (via "Today"). Luckily for us, the culinary personality has been featuring Krishna more frequently on her Instagram profile, including a recent post in which she tries to share her soup and gets a response that many parents might relate to.