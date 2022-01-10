The Reason Arby's New Spicy Sandwich Comes With A Free Shake

Arby's has become so synonymous with its roast beef sandwiches that, at various times in the not-too-distant past, it's had to go out of its way to convey that they in fact have the "meats" — emphasis on the fact that "meats" is plural and therefore not exclusive to just roast beef (via AdWeek). The company has also made an effort to say that it's not referring to a platter of Sunday roast, but rather meats "for sandwiches" (via Guilty Eats). Now, with the introduction of its latest offering, the "Diablo Dare," It would appear that Arby's has its eye on situating itself in the spicy food challenge space — along with its affiliated brand, Buffalo Wild Wings, which has long been known for inspiring customers to embrace capsaicin, or "cry" trying.

According to a company press release, Arby's new Diablo Dare sandwich, which can be made with either "13-hour smoked brisket or crispy chicken," gets its heat from four different spicy hot peppers: habanero, ghost pepper, jalapeño, and chipotle. They are layered throughout the sandwich in the form of ghost pepper jack cheese, fire-roasted jalapeños, Arby's new Diablo BBQ sauce, and its signature fiery hot seasoning — not to mention a toasted bun flavored with red chipotle. Available for a limited time (from January 10 through February 6), the Diablo Dare promises the "ultimate spicy experience for those who dare." Oh, and during its limited run, the Diablo Dare comes with a free shake. Can you guess the reason why?