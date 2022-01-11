The Bob Saget Sandwich, Explained

In 2019, the late actor and comedian Bob Saget joined Al Roker on his "Cold Cuts" show, sharing a really good sandwich recipe, some laughs, and some of that effusive generosity of spirit that he was known for. Saget apparently knew a few things about a good sandwich. He once explained to Hoopla, "I was a very good deli clerk, except you'd go home and smell of bologna."

Known for his portrayal of TV dad Danny Tanner, and as the narrator in "How I met Your mother," Saget was found dead in bed in his Florida hotel room on Sunday. An autopsy has been performed, CNN notes that there weren't any indications of foul play or drug use. He is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, three daughters, an industry that had nothing but love and respect for him, and an entire generation of TV viewers who grew up watching as he brought humor, kindness, and integrity into their homes each week.

In the segment, the sandwich itself looks delicious, the quips about outliving his wife are beyond poignant, and his easy repartee with Al Roker evokes sniffles, a few real tears, and the feeling that they just don't make 'em like that anymore. That's referring to Saget, not the sandwich, which is easily replicated, and really does look delectable.