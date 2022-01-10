The Truth About Bob Saget's Wife, Food Journalist Kelly Rizzo
"Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room," the Orange County (Florida) Sheriff's Department tweeted on January 9, 2022. "The man was identified as Robert Saget [and] pronounced deceased on scene." Sixty-five-year-old stand-up comedian, actor, and host, Bob Saget, whose cause of death has not been specified as of this writing, leaves behind legions of fans of both his dad humor (e.g., Danny Tanner on "Full House" and the narrator on "How I Met Your Mother") and his more adult comedy stylings, not to mention his ironic delivery of slapstick sight gags on seasons upon seasons of "America's Funniest Home Videos." But he also leaves behind all of his friends, family, and colleagues, and from what's coming out of social media, there were a great many. That, of course, includes his wife, Kelly Rizzo.
Rizzo, a food and travel journalist, was Saget's second wife. The two wedded in 2018, according to People but had been together since early 2015. Apparently, the couple really enjoyed one another's company – so much so, in fact, that they came straight out and told US Weekly that they "didn't see themselves" starting a family together. In other words, it was just going to be the two of them. Here's the truth about Bob Saget's wife, food journalist Kelly Rizzo.
Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzy were partners in life and travel
Folks familiar with Kelly Rizzo likely know her as the host of "Eat Travel Rock TV," which the show's website describes as "the award-winning on-demand entertainment series where she goes behind the scenes and off the cuff with master chefs, rockstars, and other creative industry heavyweights, while traveling the world." On the Eat Travel Rock blog, Rizzo has given a recipe for martini pizza and discussed how travel can enrich someone's life. And as People pointed out, Rizzo chose to enrich her life by traveling with Bob Saget, the one she had chosen to live out the rest of her days with.
As Saget and Rizzo fell in love, Rizzo also became close to Saget's three daughters, Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer (via People). When the couple came up with the blueprint for the rest of their lives, which, by then, they planned to spend together, they mutually came to the decision not to have children together, according to US Weekly. "Kelly and my daughters love each other, so it really is some magical thing that happened. ... I've been the dad a lot [already]," Saget was quoted as saying. "He's been there, done that. Not for me. So, just gonna enjoy life and travel around," Rizzo stated. Without Saget around, the world might sound like a sadder place to travel. There will certainly be less laughter in it.