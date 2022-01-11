Duff Goldman Applauds Little Chef's Cinnamon Roll Waffles

While some people love waking up to a savory breakfast and the smell of eggs and bacon, some of us just can't get enough of sweets for the perfect start to our mornings. Whether it's pancakes, waffles, or pastries, there are plenty of decadent ways to satisfy your sweet tooth in the morning. But what about combining two of your favorite sweet breakfast items into one? You could look for something extravagant like a cronut or cinnamon roll waffles.

Although cinnamon roll waffles might sound like something you'd grab at brunch, you can easily make a few changes to a regular waffle to achieve them. Making them can be as straightforward as popping Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls in a waffle maker and topping them with the icing that comes with the package (via Tablespoon).you could also go the route laid out on Allrecipes and make the batter from basic ingredients like flour, baking powder, and eggs, plus a simple-to-whip-up cream cheese frosting. Either way, it's easy enough that a kid could do it!

Recently, Twitter user @blueyedpiscez posted a picture of cinnamon roll waffles with the caption, "Let your kids be in the kitchen, either cooking with you, or doing something themselves with your supervision. These are sooooo good, I'm so proud of my little chef," and tagged famed pastry chef Duff Goldman. He responded with a simple but encouraging "Nice work, little chef!" in his own tweet, and we bet he's made the child and parent's day.