Starbucks Fans Are Noticing Discontinued Items Popping Up On Their Apps

Any devoted Starbucks enthusiast who is stopping by the coffee chain on a regular basis for their favorite beverage, baked good, or breakfast sandwich likely has the brand's free app installed. On a practical level, it's more convenient — if your credit card is hooked up in the app, you can pay in advance, and even order in advance for a quick and easy pick-up. More importantly for repeat customers, though, is the fact that you can earn Stars through the app (via the Starbucks website). Over time, that extra little perk courtesy of the app can add up to some serious savings — or at the very minimum, a couple of free lattes — as you cash in those stars for Starbucks Rewards.

One way to accelerate the pace at which you earn those Stars is to collect Bonus Stars, which are accessible in the app through things like Double Star Days, games, and personalized offers. However, some Starbucks fans are noticing a strange thing in the app — in order to obtain those sought-after Bonus Stars, customers are being told to purchase items that have been discontinued, as the Starbucks subreddit revealed.

Reddit user Torirock10 shared a picture of the screen they saw, with 150 Bonus Stars on offer if they bought four items, including a Protein Bowl. As the Reddit user wrote as the post title, "gonna be hard for the protein bowl since it doesn't exist anymore." Another Reddit user, SprinklesOk3889, was told to buy the discontinued Violet drink.