Why This Emily In Paris Season 2 Food Scene Is So Unrealistic

Ever since Netflix came out with the first season of "Emily in Paris" in 2021 — and gave a world struck with lockdown-induced boredom a fresh show to watch — viewers and critics have more or less agreed on one thing: The show portrays a clichéd version of Paris and Parisians, especially when it comes to food. It's hard to forget the iconic scene at Gabriel's restaurant involving what Emily thinks is an undercooked steak and the famous "In America, the customer is always right" dialogue (via Eater). Plus, there were coffees and croissants everywhere; you could even make a drinking game out of the sheer number of scenes that had the two stereotypically French items.

Unsurprisingly, Lily Collins and her character have been slammed for the ignorance that she confidently carries throughout the course of the first season. Even Collins herself knew about the backlash that season one had received, and realized that there was room for improvement in the upcoming season (via Vogue Arabia). The show's creator Darren Star also told Variety that as the show progresses, Emily will be seen embracing French culture more — and with it, there will be a different portrayal of Paris on the show.

When season two premiered, viewers were hopeful that "Emily in Paris" would have a more honest portrayal of Paris, at least when it came to its food. But as it turns out, food still happens to be one of the show's pain points.