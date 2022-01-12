TikTok Is Unimpressed With This Chick-Fil-A Lemonade Reveal

Lately, TikTok has been full of fast food employees revealing company secrets when it comes to how certain menu items are prepared. Take one video, for instance, that depicted how McDonald's employees poured Coca-Cola, or another that "exposed" how Wendy's chili is actually made. Reactions to these videos have been mixed, with some commenters erring on the side of the consumer and feeling inquisitive about the quality of their food, while others defended employees, stating they were only following company policies.

It looks as though this TikTok trend is here to stay. Another fast food revelation has been released on the platform, this time at a Chick-fil-A. In the TikTok video by @bigniyyyyy, who is presumably a Chick-fil-A employee, the user is shown preparing the chain's lemonade. The video is captioned, "y'all love chick fil a lemonade," followed by two sick-faced emojis. The worker slices open a plastic bag labeled "lemon juice with pulp," pours it into a bucket, adds a large scoop of what appears to be sugar, and places the mixture under the tap, stirring it with a whisk as water streams in.