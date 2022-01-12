TikTok Is Unimpressed With This Chick-Fil-A Lemonade Reveal
Lately, TikTok has been full of fast food employees revealing company secrets when it comes to how certain menu items are prepared. Take one video, for instance, that depicted how McDonald's employees poured Coca-Cola, or another that "exposed" how Wendy's chili is actually made. Reactions to these videos have been mixed, with some commenters erring on the side of the consumer and feeling inquisitive about the quality of their food, while others defended employees, stating they were only following company policies.
It looks as though this TikTok trend is here to stay. Another fast food revelation has been released on the platform, this time at a Chick-fil-A. In the TikTok video by @bigniyyyyy, who is presumably a Chick-fil-A employee, the user is shown preparing the chain's lemonade. The video is captioned, "y'all love chick fil a lemonade," followed by two sick-faced emojis. The worker slices open a plastic bag labeled "lemon juice with pulp," pours it into a bucket, adds a large scoop of what appears to be sugar, and places the mixture under the tap, stirring it with a whisk as water streams in.
TikTok's lemonade video has some Chick-fil-A customers feeling sour
As of this writing, @bigniyyyyy's TikTok revealing how Chick-fil-A's lemonade is made has more than 1,000 comments from users pitching in with their two cents on the preparation technique. "I don't understand what's wrong with it. lemonade mix, water and sugar, is that not how u make it," wrote one user. @bigniyyyyy replied, "the sink water tho," suggesting that the drink's inclusion of tap water makes it gross. "I thought it was fresh," one user said disappointedly.
Some commenters claiming to be Chick-fil-A employees said that their restaurants' faucets have water purifiers inside. Another seemed to be surprised by this easy procedure, writing, "I worked there in high school & we had to squeeze [the lemons] this gotta be a new thing." Chick-fil-A's website states that its lemonade is made from "three simple ingredients: real lemon juice – not from concentrate, cane sugar, and water," which seem to be the items @bigniyyyyy used when making the drink. Plenty of users weren't at all sickened by the video, at least not enough to deter them from ordering the lemonade. "still gonna drink it..." wrote one TikToker. Their comment garnered nearly 2,000 likes, so they must not be alone.