Viral TikTok Allegedly 'Exposes' How Wendy's Chili Meat Is Made
There was a time when the biggest question associated with Wendy's was "where's the beef?" In those halcyon days of 1984, Wendy's did the asking (via Wide Open Eats). That question became a rhetorical smackdown that casts doubt on how well-grounded an idea is. But in more recent years, people have had a beef with Wendy's ground meat. There's no need to ask where it is because it's in the chain's chili. Instead, people find the meat itself questionable.
Back in 2015, people asked if Wendy's even used beef in its chili. As Snopes explained, a satirical piece by News Buzz Daily gave people the false impression the meat wasn't wholly cow but what sounds like an unholy trinity of horse, rat, and beef. Nowadays, chili detractors who accept that the meat comes entirely from animals that moo may still claim that Wendy's milks its cow meat for too long, using beef patties that are well past their prime.
TikToker @mr.mawby described them as "old dry pattys." In a TikTok video that has amassed more than 7 million views and 19,000 comments, mawby claims to be "exposing Wendy's." Set in a kitchen, it shows beef patties being rinsed, microwaved, chopped into chunks, and placed in a bag for safekeeping until they can fill chili cups. According to the TikToker, "it goes in the fridge for a few days after this."
Where's the problem?
Despite featuring the text, "How Wendys Prepares Chili," the TikTok video doesn't actually show the chili being prepared in its entirety and stops after the ground beef is stored. However, some viewers had seen enough after 38 gruelingly unappetizing seconds of footage. Probably wanting to unsee it, one person wrote, "I just had some yesterday...I feel sick bruh." A second possibly distraught commenter declared they were "gonna try." And user Chipmunk, who presumably stuffed their cheeks with this chili, simply posted, "Foul."
But maybe mawby got it wrong. User Kendyll seemed to think the claims were more bull than beef: "I used to work at Wendy's.. the only correct part of this was the chopping with a spatula." Another self-described Wendy's employee claimed that their location used "fresh" patties to prepare chili. Last year, a Reddit thread also addressed the question of whether "Wendy's chili is made from their old meat," and self-identified employees answered that broken patty pieces or patties that may have been cooked too long to be sandwich material got turned into the chili. Moreover, some insisted the meat was just "as fresh" as the beef used in sandwiches.
Additionally, folks on TikTok and Reddit highlighted the food waste implications of chucking all that beef instead of chili-fying it. Some TikTok commenters mocked mawby's post. An unimpressed Lee wrote, "okay? was i supposed to expect you grew it on a chili tree??" In other words, where's the beef?