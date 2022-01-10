Viral TikTok Allegedly 'Exposes' How Wendy's Chili Meat Is Made

There was a time when the biggest question associated with Wendy's was "where's the beef?" In those halcyon days of 1984, Wendy's did the asking (via Wide Open Eats). That question became a rhetorical smackdown that casts doubt on how well-grounded an idea is. But in more recent years, people have had a beef with Wendy's ground meat. There's no need to ask where it is because it's in the chain's chili. Instead, people find the meat itself questionable.

Back in 2015, people asked if Wendy's even used beef in its chili. As Snopes explained, a satirical piece by News Buzz Daily gave people the false impression the meat wasn't wholly cow but what sounds like an unholy trinity of horse, rat, and beef. Nowadays, chili detractors who accept that the meat comes entirely from animals that moo may still claim that Wendy's milks its cow meat for too long, using beef patties that are well past their prime.

TikToker @mr.mawby described them as "old dry pattys." In a TikTok video that has amassed more than 7 million views and 19,000 comments, mawby claims to be "exposing Wendy's." Set in a kitchen, it shows beef patties being rinsed, microwaved, chopped into chunks, and placed in a bag for safekeeping until they can fill chili cups. According to the TikToker, "it goes in the fridge for a few days after this."