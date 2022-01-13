Why Doughgirls Baking Inc. Is Recalling Its King Ranch Casseroles

Food recalls have been prevalent in the news at the start of 2022, and there's another recall consumers should be aware of. On January 7, Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. announced a voluntary recall of some of its iceberg lettuce because of potential listeria contamination.

And it's not just food in the U.S. that's being affected. In December, Taylor Farms Maple Bourbon Bacon Chopped Kit prepackaged salads were recalled in Canada due to possible salmonella contamination. And it seems as if Canada isn't off the hook quite yet — on January 12, Doughgirls Baking Inc. issued a recall for its King Ranch Casseroles sold at its Doughgirls Comfort Kitchen and Bakeshop location in Vancouver, British Columbia because of possible salmonella contamination.

The recalled items include both the large and small sizes of the casseroles sold between October 20, 2021 and December 20, 2021. If you have purchased one of these casseroles, you should either return it to the shop or throw it in the trash, per Food Safety News.