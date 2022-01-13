Why Doughgirls Baking Inc. Is Recalling Its King Ranch Casseroles
Food recalls have been prevalent in the news at the start of 2022, and there's another recall consumers should be aware of. On January 7, Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. announced a voluntary recall of some of its iceberg lettuce because of potential listeria contamination.
And it's not just food in the U.S. that's being affected. In December, Taylor Farms Maple Bourbon Bacon Chopped Kit prepackaged salads were recalled in Canada due to possible salmonella contamination. And it seems as if Canada isn't off the hook quite yet — on January 12, Doughgirls Baking Inc. issued a recall for its King Ranch Casseroles sold at its Doughgirls Comfort Kitchen and Bakeshop location in Vancouver, British Columbia because of possible salmonella contamination.
The recalled items include both the large and small sizes of the casseroles sold between October 20, 2021 and December 20, 2021. If you have purchased one of these casseroles, you should either return it to the shop or throw it in the trash, per Food Safety News.
The King Ranch Casserole recall is due to potentially contaminated corn
Food Safety News states that Doughgirls Baking Inc.'s King Ranch Casseroles are being recalled because the corn contained in them may have been contaminated with salmonella. As of December 21, 2021, the Public Health Agency of Canada reported that 84 cases of salmonella-related sicknesses had been reported in the country. "Based on the investigation findings to date, the outbreak is linked to Alasko brand frozen whole kernel corn," the organization stated.
Another Food Safety News article details the corn recall, stating that the Alasko corn was initially recalled in mid-December after potentially being supplied to retailers and distributors across the country.
A press release from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency detailed concerns about salmonella, including that contaminated food is hard to identify because it doesn't taste affected. Physical symptoms of salmonella infection might include fever, headache, and gastrointestinal issues. However, infection can be much more serious in at-risk populations such as children, older adults, pregnant women, and individuals with compromised immune systems.