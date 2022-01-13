IHOP Fans Won't Want To Miss This All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Deal
Just in time for us all to bundle up as winter really becomes a reality, IHOP has brought back a deal on one of the best comfort foods ever: pancakes! As Chew Boom reports, one of the restaurant's most popular promotions has yet again pulled up a seat to the breakfast table, with IHOP now offering all-you-can-eat pancakes for just $5.99. Your delish meal will start out with five buttermilk flapjacks, then, if you finish, you'll be served stacks of two pancakes each until you possibly can't eat anymore.
For a little extra, you can also order the all-you-can-eat pancake deal in conjunction with the chain's breakfast food combos, including the ultimate bacon and sausage combo and the ham and eggs combo, to really take your pancake feast to the next level. IHOP notes that this deal is valid for buttermilk pancakes only — meaning anything chocolatey or fruity is going to cost you more — and it's available only at participating locations, where prices may vary.
IHOP's all-you-can-eat pancake promotion is one sweet deal
IHOP's all-you-can-eat pancake promotion comes just a couple months before the breakfast aficionados' favorite upcoming holiday — National Pancake Day, which will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, according to Living on the Cheap. Normally, IHOP offers a free short stack of pancakes to customers on that most glorious of holidays when the maple syrup flows in rivers, though it took a pause in 2021 due to the pandemic when IHOP issued IOUs to patrons to use anytime in the month of April in an effort to reduce crowds (via Nation's Restaurant News).
There's no word yet as to what will happen at IHOP for the 2022 edition of National Pancake Day, but, chances are, you'll be in good company if you're heading to the restaurant now for the all-you-can-eat promotion. National Today reports that 93% of those surveyed either love or like pancakes, and 33% prefer the buttermilk variety. So, head to your local IHOP and dig in! Your taste buds and your wallet will thank you.