IHOP Fans Won't Want To Miss This All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Deal

Just in time for us all to bundle up as winter really becomes a reality, IHOP has brought back a deal on one of the best comfort foods ever: pancakes! As Chew Boom reports, one of the restaurant's most popular promotions has yet again pulled up a seat to the breakfast table, with IHOP now offering all-you-can-eat pancakes for just $5.99. Your delish meal will start out with five buttermilk flapjacks, then, if you finish, you'll be served stacks of two pancakes each until you possibly can't eat anymore.

For a little extra, you can also order the all-you-can-eat pancake deal in conjunction with the chain's breakfast food combos, including the ultimate bacon and sausage combo and the ham and eggs combo, to really take your pancake feast to the next level. IHOP notes that this deal is valid for buttermilk pancakes only — meaning anything chocolatey or fruity is going to cost you more — and it's available only at participating locations, where prices may vary.