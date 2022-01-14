Ree Drummond Is Offering Free Home Tours For A Limited Time

If you want to visit The Pioneer Woman's Lodge, it's open for tours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the month of January on specific dates, which you can find online at The Mercantile, which is Ree Drummond's restaurant. That's also where you can buy tickets, which are free but are required for touring. Note, however, that you must buy your tickets in person on the day of your tour — you can't order them in advance. Once you arrive at the Lodge, you can wander through Drummond's kitchen and living spaces, taking pictures and basically making yourself at home. "We invite people to poke around and open drawers," Drummond was quoted as saying on her The Pioneer Woman blog. "Although sometimes I wish I had them organized a little more!" She added that some people leave notes or trinkets — one person even left a few boxes of Eggo waffles for her kids.

It isn't the first time Drummond has opened up the Lodge for tours. Fans who have been in the past can't recommend it enough. "My daughter, grandson, and I toured the Lodge several years ago and had a fantastic time!" one person wrote on Instagram, while another added, "It's even more beautiful and larger in person! I was so in awe it was like a dream!"