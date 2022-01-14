Ree Drummond Is Offering Free Home Tours For A Limited Time
Ree Drummond is a very famous face in the culinary TV world. More famously known as The Pioneer Woman, Drummond hosts her own cooking show, has authored numerous cookbooks, and runs a successful blog where she shares all of her favorite down-home, ranch-worthy recipes fit for cowboys and cowgirls (via The Food Network). If you're a fan of Drummond, her cooking, or her lifestyle, you likely dream of living a day in the Food Network star's life. Good news: While you might not be able to be Drummond, you may be able to live like her — at least for a few hours.
According to People, Drummond is opening up her family lodge and ranch in Oklahoma — which is where she films her shows and develops recipes — to free public tours right now. Renovated and made over in 2008 by Drummond and her husband Ladd, the "Lodge" is located in her hometown of Pawhuska and includes a test kitchen, office, prop room, and living area (via The Pioneer Woman blog). Want to sneak a peek of The Pioneer Woman's headquarters? Here's how you can get in on a tour yourself.
You can tour Ree Drummond's Lodge on select dates in January
If you want to visit The Pioneer Woman's Lodge, it's open for tours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the month of January on specific dates, which you can find online at The Mercantile, which is Ree Drummond's restaurant. That's also where you can buy tickets, which are free but are required for touring. Note, however, that you must buy your tickets in person on the day of your tour — you can't order them in advance. Once you arrive at the Lodge, you can wander through Drummond's kitchen and living spaces, taking pictures and basically making yourself at home. "We invite people to poke around and open drawers," Drummond was quoted as saying on her The Pioneer Woman blog. "Although sometimes I wish I had them organized a little more!" She added that some people leave notes or trinkets — one person even left a few boxes of Eggo waffles for her kids.
It isn't the first time Drummond has opened up the Lodge for tours. Fans who have been in the past can't recommend it enough. "My daughter, grandson, and I toured the Lodge several years ago and had a fantastic time!" one person wrote on Instagram, while another added, "It's even more beautiful and larger in person! I was so in awe it was like a dream!"