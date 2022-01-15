Giada De Laurentiis Honors Her Mom's Birthday With Sweet Selfie And Throwback
Chef, cookbook author, and television personality Giada De Laurentiis shares plenty of delectable food content with her 1.8 million Instagram followers, as well as glimpses into whatever project she's working on. However, she also shows off a more personal side. She often shares snaps of her daughter, Jade Thompson, and recently, she surprised her Instagram followers with a peek at another important woman in her life — her mother, Veronica De Laurentiis.
In the selfie De Laurentiis shared, she and her mother both show off their pearly whites, beaming at the camera with sunglasses on as they pose on a gorgeous outdoor patio. The photo was shared as a way to celebrate her mother's birthday; De Laurentiis wished her mother "buon compleanno" in the post's caption and tagged her mother's own Instagram page — although she didn't reveal exactly which birthday her mother was celebrating. For those who may be unfamiliar with mama De Laurentiis, her Instagram bio lists her as a "writer, actress, fashion designer humanitarian" who splits her time between Rome, Italy, and Los Angeles, California.
De Laurentiis also opted to share a throwback that showcased just how glamorous her mother has always been — an old black-and-white photo in a copper frame in which her mother held a small baby in her arms, presumably a young Giada, looking effortlessly chic.
What fans were saying
Many fans opted to comment on the sweet Instagram post, wishing De Laurentiis' mother a happy birthday as well, some in English and others in Italian. Many couldn't get enough of the throwback picture; one fan wrote "I love the photo of her when she was young! Stunning!"
Judging by the countless compliments in the comments section, it seems that many feel De Laurentiis's mother has unlocked the fountain of youth in some way. One was struck by their matching mile-wide grins, and commented "I see where you get your amazing smile!!!!!" Another couldn't believe Veronica's beauty, and wrote "you look like sisters," followed by a trio of sassy emoji.
In addition to giving her shoutouts on social media, De Laurentiis has also involved her mother in various projects over the course of her career — including one where she made a fan out of chef Bobby Flay. Veronica made an appearance on a short series that De Laurentiis and Flay did together, "Bobby and Giada in Italy." Flay gushed about De Laurentiis's mother to Delish, saying that she "is literally one of my favorite people in the world. I just love being around Veronica because she's funny as can be, she has an opinion about everything, and she has crazy great knowledge."