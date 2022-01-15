Giada De Laurentiis Honors Her Mom's Birthday With Sweet Selfie And Throwback

Chef, cookbook author, and television personality Giada De Laurentiis shares plenty of delectable food content with her 1.8 million Instagram followers, as well as glimpses into whatever project she's working on. However, she also shows off a more personal side. She often shares snaps of her daughter, Jade Thompson, and recently, she surprised her Instagram followers with a peek at another important woman in her life — her mother, Veronica De Laurentiis.

In the selfie De Laurentiis shared, she and her mother both show off their pearly whites, beaming at the camera with sunglasses on as they pose on a gorgeous outdoor patio. The photo was shared as a way to celebrate her mother's birthday; De Laurentiis wished her mother "buon compleanno" in the post's caption and tagged her mother's own Instagram page — although she didn't reveal exactly which birthday her mother was celebrating. For those who may be unfamiliar with mama De Laurentiis, her Instagram bio lists her as a "writer, actress, fashion designer humanitarian" who splits her time between Rome, Italy, and Los Angeles, California.

De Laurentiis also opted to share a throwback that showcased just how glamorous her mother has always been — an old black-and-white photo in a copper frame in which her mother held a small baby in her arms, presumably a young Giada, looking effortlessly chic.