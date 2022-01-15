Why This Ex-Taco Bell Employee Is Warning People To Stay Away From Some Of Its Meat

Just about every fast food restaurant has had some sort of scandal involving its meat. For Subway, it was the chain's highly questionable tuna –- but also just about all its other meats as well. Allegations that have faced KFC include serving raw chicken, a fried rat, fried paper towel, and expired products. And Burger King may or may not have passed off horse meat as beef back in 2013.

There's also the recurring claim that McDonald's uses "pink slime" as a meat filler in its products. According to Business Insider, this pink slime is made up of beef trimmings -– basically what's left after all the good cuts of meat are removed –- and ammonia. However, an inspection by a member of "Mythbusters" in 2021 revealed that while McDonald's has used pink slime in the past, the chain's burgers are now in fact 100% beef.

Come to find out, Taco Bell might be just as guilty of serving leftover bits of meat under the guise of "real chicken."