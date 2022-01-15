Why This Ex-Taco Bell Employee Is Warning People To Stay Away From Some Of Its Meat
Just about every fast food restaurant has had some sort of scandal involving its meat. For Subway, it was the chain's highly questionable tuna –- but also just about all its other meats as well. Allegations that have faced KFC include serving raw chicken, a fried rat, fried paper towel, and expired products. And Burger King may or may not have passed off horse meat as beef back in 2013.
There's also the recurring claim that McDonald's uses "pink slime" as a meat filler in its products. According to Business Insider, this pink slime is made up of beef trimmings -– basically what's left after all the good cuts of meat are removed –- and ammonia. However, an inspection by a member of "Mythbusters" in 2021 revealed that while McDonald's has used pink slime in the past, the chain's burgers are now in fact 100% beef.
Come to find out, Taco Bell might be just as guilty of serving leftover bits of meat under the guise of "real chicken."
Avoid Taco Bell's shredded chicken if you can
In 2011, Taco Bell was accused of serving "ground beef" that was more filler than meat, according to NPR. Although the lawsuit was dropped, many people are still skeptical –- and for good reason, it would seem.
One former Taco Bell employee took to TikTok to shed some light on the chain's meats. In her video, she says the ground beef is perfectly safe to eat, and just has a lot of water and seasoning. The grilled chicken is also safe.
However, the shredded chicken is where things get a bit more questionable. "The shredded chicken is all of the bits of the chicken that you don't want to eat, and I promise you, eventually you're gonna get a bone," the TikToker says (via The Daily Dot). She goes on to warn viewers about Taco Bell's steak, saying it's mostly gelatin.
So the next time you go to Taco Bell, it may be wise to steer clear of the shredded chicken and the steak — that might not be too hard, considering the chain took shredded chicken off its menu in 2020.