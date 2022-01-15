Marks And Spencer Finally Renamed This Offensive Candy

For those of us not hip to all things British, Marks and Spencer is a big retailer. Big. They've been around for over a century and describe themselves, per their website, as a "British value-for-money retailer focused on own-label business," with more than 1,500 stores and 100 websites around the world, employing 70,000 people and serving close to 30 million people annually. Adele loves them. They are also apparently, per The Guardian, the most popular destination in the UK for underwear.

You'd think that such a large, longstanding retailer would be hip to inclusivity, which the Diversity Movement describes as understanding the ways that language (often unconsciously or unintentionally) can dishonor people's identities. In 2015, LPA, the world's largest dwarfism support organization, began advocating for the word "midget," (the "M" word to people of smaller stature) to be abolished. According to disability studies academic Dr. Erin Pritchard, the word is considered derogatory, even hateful, per Sky News. The term was attached to people with dwarfism — also known as little people — during the era of Victorian freak shows, and is roundly rejected today. While it seems Marks and Spencer is a bit late to the party, thanks to the efforts of Dr. Pritchard they have finally taken notice and will be rebranding their Midget Gems candies.