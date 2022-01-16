Padma Lakshmi Is 'So Proud To Be Part Of' This Sesame Street Special

"Sesame Street" is a classic children's show that is dear to the hearts of many youngsters past and present. Often known for teaching acceptance of others, the program has been considered influential worldwide (via American University). Broadcast in more than 150 countries, "Sesame Street" had 30 co-productions as of April 2021, meaning any stance the show takes or values it expresses are shared with a large and highly diverse audience.

Padma Lakshmi shared a clip of her recent experience as a guest on the iconic show with the new character Ji-Young, captioning the video, "Representation is so important!! Especially for young ones. As Ji-Young says, 'I can show people who look like me that our stories matter,'" (via Instagram). The Food Network star is referring to the representation of members of the AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) communities. While the post made no connection to the pandemic, it's worth observing that in the period between March 2020 and June 2021, more than 9,000 Anti-Asian incidents, including hate crimes against Asian-Americans, were reported domestically, according to Stop AAPI Hate (via NPR). So this episode is a positive moment at a time that has seen a lot of intolerance.

Continued Lakshmi in her post, "I'm so proud to be part of @sesamestreet's special #SeeUsComingTogether, a celebration of Asian identities & the power of community. Watch me and my other AAPI friends like @chefmelissaking, @naomiosaka, @simuliu and more! Now streaming on @HBOMax & @PBSKids!"