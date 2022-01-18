Geoffrey Zakarian Has A Very Specific Tip For The Perfect Fruit Salad

Fruit salad is one of those dishes that have a wide variety of recipes and versions and is more of a flexible template of a dish than a prescriptive collection of ingredients and techniques. Some people keep things simple, and others incorporate more exotic fruits. Some allow the fruit to speak for itself, while others drizzle on some honey or even craft a vinaigrette to elevate the dish. If you're looking for an adults-only fruit salad, you can even incorporate alcohol into your refreshing, fruity dish, as Giada De Laurentiis did in this boozy fruit salad recipe.

However, if you're just not sure where to start, consider this simple tip that restaurateur, chef, and television personality Geoffrey Zakarian recently shared with his 860,000 Instagram followers. Funny enough, it partly has more to do with the presentation of the salad than any of the actual components, so you can still use your preferred combination of fruits.

Zakarian shared a close-up shot of a stunning, colorful platter of fruit salad, and wrote in the caption that "I always use a large platter and never pile." Considering many people might craft fruit salad by tossing everything in a bowl and mixing it all up, it's an easy-to-incorporate tip that just might make a major difference. He further clarifies the order, suggesting that softer fruits such as berries or bananas should be placed atop the pile last, presumably to avoid them getting smashed or mashed.