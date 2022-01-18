The Sweet Way Trisha Yearwood Celebrated Betty White's 100th Birthday

Trisha Yearwood jumped on the #BettyWhiteChallenge bandwagon in a big way, according to Fox News, hosting an 18-minute TalkShopLIve broadcast to raise funds for animal welfare organizations. Yearwood tweeted about the event's success: "Seriously, thank you for being a friend and doing the #BettyWhiteChallenge with me! We raised over $24k in 15 minutes and the donations are still coming in!" Yearwood was participating in what became a global effort to honor the much-loved TV star and animal rights advocate, Betty White, who died on December 31, just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday.

Yearwood's efforts brought in quite a nice sum for Dottie's Yard, a charitable fund that she established, per Yahoo! News, to honor "one of the best dogs I've ever had the privilege of knowing." She and her husband Garth Brooks found a roughly 2-year-old Dottie by the roadside, and the dog became a part of the family. Dottie's Yard and Yearwood each matched donations to the fund, up to $10,000. Per The Music Universe, people have kept donating even though the total was already more than Yearwood's $30,000 goal. The country music star, cookbook author, and food show host, also vowed to continue the fundraising effort each year on January 17th, Betty White's birthday. Yearwood also remarked, during the broadcast, that "the world has really lost a wonderful person, but this is how we keep people that we love alive." The world really did love Betty White, and Betty White really loved animals.