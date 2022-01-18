The Sweet Way Trisha Yearwood Celebrated Betty White's 100th Birthday
Trisha Yearwood jumped on the #BettyWhiteChallenge bandwagon in a big way, according to Fox News, hosting an 18-minute TalkShopLIve broadcast to raise funds for animal welfare organizations. Yearwood tweeted about the event's success: "Seriously, thank you for being a friend and doing the #BettyWhiteChallenge with me! We raised over $24k in 15 minutes and the donations are still coming in!" Yearwood was participating in what became a global effort to honor the much-loved TV star and animal rights advocate, Betty White, who died on December 31, just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday.
Yearwood's efforts brought in quite a nice sum for Dottie's Yard, a charitable fund that she established, per Yahoo! News, to honor "one of the best dogs I've ever had the privilege of knowing." She and her husband Garth Brooks found a roughly 2-year-old Dottie by the roadside, and the dog became a part of the family. Dottie's Yard and Yearwood each matched donations to the fund, up to $10,000. Per The Music Universe, people have kept donating even though the total was already more than Yearwood's $30,000 goal. The country music star, cookbook author, and food show host, also vowed to continue the fundraising effort each year on January 17th, Betty White's birthday. Yearwood also remarked, during the broadcast, that "the world has really lost a wonderful person, but this is how we keep people that we love alive." The world really did love Betty White, and Betty White really loved animals.
A friend, indeed
The #BettyWhiteChallenge was established to honor the late star and animal rights advocate. Per People, following the Golden Girl's death, the CEO and director of the Los Angeles Zoo, Denise M. Verret, said, "She cared deeply for all living creatures." Verret gratefully recognized the support she had shown for the zoo, and wildlife conservation efforts, throughout her long life. We don't have a full tally of the amount of money raised during the #BettyWhiteChallenge, but stories of donation efforts are coming in from all over the country.
Mattie Allen, of Española Humane, told KOAT in New Mexico, in reference to the effect the fundraising effort was having, "We all talk about wanting to leave the world a better place...I can't even believe how much [Betty White] is doing after her death." An Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire spokesperson told WMUR in New Hampshire that the organization has felt the Betty White vibe as well, saying, "We have truly been humbled by the generosity of the community." Trisha Yearwood played a part in this outpouring of love and support, and the animal world is arguably a happier place today because of the efforts of so many people like her, who continue to be a friend to animals while recognizing and commemorating all of the good Betty White did.