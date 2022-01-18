Kraft's New Flavor Boosts Will Upgrade Your Boxed Mac And Cheese

Fans of Kraft's classic blue box mac and cheese now have the opportunity to upgrade their orange-hued noodles with the help of the company's latest innovation: tasty powder packets.

Last fall, Kraft announced the limited debut of Flavor Boost seasoning packets, as well as the KRAFT FLVRS CLUB, an online club that offered Kraft fans the opportunity to be the first to try out various Flavor Boost flavors before they hit store shelves (via Business Wire). The packets are designed to be stirred into a batch of mac and cheese before serving, and infuse the popular product with a flavorful new twist.

While the product's initial launch was limited to a select group of mac and cheese connoisseurs, this week the famed macaroni brand announced that the highly anticipated seasoning packets are now available to order nationwide via the Flavor Boost website.

The packets, which can be purchased alongside boxes of mac and cheese, come in three flavors: Pizza, Ranch, and Buffalo.