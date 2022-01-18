Lizzo Has Been 'Haunted' By This Viral Green Goddess Salad

You may know Lizzo as a famous entertainer; however, if you follow her on TikTok, you'll see a completely different side of the singer. A vegan since 2020 (via Us Weekly), Lizzo frequently takes to the social media platform to post recipes of both her favorite go-to meals and new meals she's trying out. One of her latest videos shows her making the 'green goddess salad,' which Today reports was created by Melissa Ben-Ishay of Baked by Melissa fame.

Ben-Ishay has recently been taking to TikTok to show that she's not just an awesome baker; she has some pretty serious skills when it comes to making salads, too. Her original post depicting the green goddess recipe went viral with 19.1 million views. Lizzo seems pretty excited as she starts cutting up the cabbage for her own green goddess salad, stating at the beginning of the TikTok, "I've been haunted by this salad and now I'm finally, finally, finally doing it!"