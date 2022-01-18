Amanda Freitag Is Begging You To Stop Eating Dry Chicken

"Chopped" judge Amanda Freitag is on a mission to rescue all of us from eating dry chicken. You know what we are talking about. The kind of meat that is so dry you need a gallon of water or wine next to your dish as you try to graciously chew through it. But Freitag says there is no reason anyone should be cooking, let alone, eating dry chicken. That rings especially when you consider how much of this bird we eat in a year. According to Taste Inc., on average, each American gobbles up an eye-popping 201 pounds of chicken on a yearly basis. That is approximately 8 billion chickens.

Well, put aside the gravy and sauces we use to cover up that dry, chewy chicken because Freitag is showing us how to do this bird right. The celebrity chef took to her Twitter account to get her followers' attention, tweeting, "STOP eating dry chicken! Sometimes the simplest things are the most challenging, and that rings true for chicken. Everyone always asks me, "How do you make sure you cook it perfectly?" So, let's walk through it together. It's #EasyAF!" Additionally, Freitag shared a link to a YouTube video in which she demonstrates the ins and outs of cooking juicy chicken while offering her best chef tips.