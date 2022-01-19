The Worst McAlister's Deli Sandwich According To 39% Of People

When you're seeking out a meal on the fresher side of fast food, McAlister's Deli is one place you can always turn. Per the restaurant's website, the fast-casual eatery has been serving up a delicious menu of "handcrafted food" since opening its first location in Oxford, Mississippi in 1989. Now, its "simple and satisfying" assortment of spuds, soups, and sandwiches is available at more than 500 locations across 29 states (via Scrape Hero).

You might have even seen one pop up in your recent travels, as the doors to more than 22 new restaurants have been opened since January 2021 (via McAlister's). But, if you haven't yet spotted a McAlister's Deli in your city, there's no need to feel left out. The chain has said they have plans to open an additional 300 establishments in the near future, so a location near you may very well be on its way.

That being said, you may be starting to think about what you'll order when the eatery brings its business to your neck of the woods. Sure, the chain offers a lot of the traditional deli fare, but you also don't want to waste your first impression of its food on a sammie that's not up to par. To help you make the right choice, Mashed conducted a survey in which we asked McAlister's fans what they think is the chain's worst sandwich. The results are in, and it's pretty clear which handheld menu item you'll probably want to skip.