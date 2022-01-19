NBA Fans Won't Want To Miss These Michelob Ultra Beer Cans

What's better than watching basketball with your friends? Watching basketball with your friends and a round of on-theme drinks! If you're a fan of the Chicago Bulls, you may have heard about Scottie Pippen's Digits Bourbon Barrel Aged Tea late last year. Starting this week, there's another new beverage option for sports viewers who want to rep their favorite NBA team while sipping on a boozy drink.

According to AdWeek, Michelob Ultra replaced Budweiser as the official beer sponsor for the National Basketball Association in 2020. Now, you can get specially designed and branded cans of Michelob Ultra beer spotlighting your favorite NBA team out of 18 different options, as reported by Foodbeast. The look of each limited-edition can was designed by four artists whose work spans "streetwear, sports, and entertainment." By the looks of the pictures, the designs feature bold fonts and splashes of color representing each basketball team.