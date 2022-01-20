The Scary Reason There's A Massive Recall On Frozen Spinach
The Food and Drug Administration just issued a recall of frozen chopped spinach from Lidl after it came to light that certain packages may have contained listeria monocytogenes, the bacteria that causes listeriosis. This listeria-related recall comes shortly after two others associated with Dole's pre-packaged salads — one in late December and another in early January.
According to an announcement issued by the FDA, the Lidl spinach in question was sold in 12-ounce blue and green poly bags with a bowl of spinach on the front and lot numbers R11742 or R17963, as well as a best by date of 09/10/23, on the back. Customers who purchased the affected product at Lidl stores in Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia are encouraged to return it for a refund. Those with further concerns can reach Lidl at 1-844-747-5435 Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern.
Listeria contamination can lead to serious illness
According to the FDA, listeriosis has myriad symptoms, contingent upon how sick those infected get. These symptoms include, but are not limited to, fever, muscle aches, and gastrointestinal issues. In more serious cases, they can range from headaches to confusion and even convulsions. At-risk groups, including older adults, should be especially attentive about listeria-contaminated foods, as should pregnant women since listeriosis can cause stillbirth, miscarriage, or lasting health problems for their children. Anyone suspecting that they have been infected with listeria should contact their doctor.
The possible listeria contamination in the lot of Lidl spinach was found during routine testing, and the FDA and Frozen Food Development are looking into the issue. As of the issuing of the recall announcement, no one has gotten sick from eating the greens. Keep yourself and loved ones healthy by staying up-to-date on food recalls and returning or discarding products if necessary.