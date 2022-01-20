The Scary Reason There's A Massive Recall On Frozen Spinach

The Food and Drug Administration just issued a recall of frozen chopped spinach from Lidl after it came to light that certain packages may have contained listeria monocytogenes, the bacteria that causes listeriosis. This listeria-related recall comes shortly after two others associated with Dole's pre-packaged salads — one in late December and another in early January.

According to an announcement issued by the FDA, the Lidl spinach in question was sold in 12-ounce blue and green poly bags with a bowl of spinach on the front and lot numbers R11742 or R17963, as well as a best by date of 09/10/23, on the back. Customers who purchased the affected product at Lidl stores in Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia are encouraged to return it for a refund. Those with further concerns can reach Lidl at 1-844-747-5435 Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern.