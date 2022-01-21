Seth Rogen Revealed The Food Trend He Doesn't Approve Of On Hot Ones

"Hot Ones" has been sweeping the internet since 2015 with its celebrity interview format offering "hot questions and even hotter wings." The series of spicy interviews has featured celebrities and chefs alike over the years, from Shaquille O'Neal to Gordon Ramsay. According to The Verge, co-founder Chris Schonberger (behind First We Feast) came up with the idea for the show because he was the "hot sauce guy" in college and was entertained by his friends' reactions to the spicy condiment. He approached colleague and friend Sean Evans, who was then a new employee at Complex Networks, about the idea for the show, saying, "What do you think of a show where we interview celebrities while making them eat violently hot chicken wings," and Evans immediately jumped on board (via The Verge).

If you've never seen the show, Evans asks celebrities 10 questions while they eat 10 progressively spicier hot wings. He starts the interview with the juiciest ones, because it becomes increasingly difficult for the interviewees to speak as the food get hotter. Although the questions get a bit easier, sometimes the guests let secrets slip as they feel the euphoric effects of the spice. According to Business Insider, when we eat spicy foods, our brain releases endorphins and dopamine in response to the pain, which creates a feeling similar to a "runner's high." So, it's possible that Seth Rogen was feeling these effects when he dropped this truth bomb about a food trend he can't get on board with in a recent episode.