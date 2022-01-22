Louie Anderson Fans Are Reminiscing About His Baskets Character's Love Of Costco

When Christine Baskets professed her love of Costco, a lot of us might have seen our own moms bragging about the latest deal or showing off their haul. Louie Anderson's portrayal of a loving mother was spot on, and people are reflecting on Christine Baskets' hilarious and relatable love of Costco on social media. There is a YouTube video that focuses solely on Christine's love of Costco. Toward the end of the scene, Christine declares, "I've got every membership ever offered by Costco." And "Baskets" fans can't get enough of it.

People have lauded the clip over time. A few years back, a commenter remarked, "This video has literally sold me. I'm buying a membership to Costco because I somehow feel like I'll bump into Christine baskets while shopping there and that would make me very happy." "We all know that mom that constantly talks about the deals at Costco," said another user.

Following Anderson's death, a few viewers revisited that clip and expressed gratitude and sadness in the comments. As one person shared, "Coming back to this after hearing about Louie's death. RIP. Such a big loss." Another fan wrote, "This is a great Baskets scene. Rest in Peace Louie, we will miss your talent!" Reddit is also paying tribute to Christine Baskets in a thread dedicated to her love of Costco. "Pouring myself a Kirkland on the rocks in memoriam," commented @arnoldosea. "I loved him in Baskets so much. A true bulk buy icon," said @bouncyandrea.