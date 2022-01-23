Sunny Anderson Cracks Up Instagram With Hilarious Bobby Flay Meme

Sunny Anderson is a true gem of food television. Most recently, she has been co-hosting "The Kitchen" with fellow celeb chefs Geoffrey Zakarian, Jeff Mauro, Katie Lee, and Marcela Valladolid (via Food Network). And, before this stint, Anderson also successfully ran her own catering company, hosted several solo Food Network shows (including "Cooking for Real" and "Home Made in America"), and wrote several cookbooks lauded by the New York Times, as noted in a bio on Food Network's website.

In addition to her cooking skills, Anderson is also best known for her "sunny" and bubbly disposition. On many occasions, she's been known to be a bright spot in people's days like when she posted an Instagram of herself being made into an admittedly hilarious meme, or the time when she had an ingenious way to respond to commenters that had less than positive things to say. Now, Anderson is on her meme game again, and she's set her target on a friend — with many taking notice.