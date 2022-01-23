Here's Exactly When You Can Get Your Hands On Pepsi Donuts

Pepsi may seem like a strange flavor for a donut, but the shop that is crafting this creative mash-up is no stranger to unique flavors. The beverage giant is collaborating with the original Randy's Donuts in Inglewood, California to create a Pepsi ColaCream Donut. The specialty donut is a play on old-school soda shop flavors and perhaps has a little something to do with this year's Superbowl being held in L.A. (via Chew Boom).

Even if you've never been to Randy's, there's a chance you've seen its iconic giant donut on the roof, either while driving by or displayed in music videos or movies. For example, the popular donut shop appeared in the Maroon 5 "Beautiful Mistakes" video, where Adam Levine and Megan Thee Stallion drove through the giant donut in a floating car (via YouTube).

Other unique flavors served up at Randy's include matcha, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and maple with churros, per Randy's Donuts website. The Pepsi soda-inspired donuts will be available for a limited time and there are a few special surprises that go along with the purchase.